In a special announcement that was made a couple of days ago, it was confirmed that superstar Salman Khan is all set and rolling to present yet another talent from his clan in the form of Ayaan Agnihotri. However, unlike the others who have come and made their acting debuts, Ayaan made his debut as a musician and rapper where his upcoming single was confirmed and that one will be a mega collaboration with Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni coming on-screen with Salman Khan. The teaser of that will be out soon. However, while we wait for that to happen, one of Agnihotri's previous songs has already been blowing up everywhere and that song is 'Party Fever'. So far and gradually, the song is pickling up and being loved which also starred Salman Khan in a cameo. Now, Agnihotri is on a roll creating reels and collaborations with mega social media stars. After making one with Awez Darbar, the rapper and singer went on to have another Collab with none other than Mr. Faisu. The duo were seen vibing and enjoying themselves to a nicely shot video of the song, 'Party Fever', and the same was released a while ago. Faisu collab posted it with Ayaan Agnihotri, and captioned it, 'Brother just killing it #partyfever #faisusquad'- View Post: Mr. Faisu raps with Salman Khan's nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri on his song, 'Party Fever' For the uninitiated, Ayaan Agnihotri aka Agni is the son of Salman Khan's sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and her husband and actor, Atul Agnihotri. His sister, Alizeh Agnihotri also made her acting debut last year with the film, Farrey.