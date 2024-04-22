Natsuki Hanae & Yuma Takahashi surprise ‘Demon Slayer’ fans at Mumbai Comic Con

Indian anime fans witnessed an exhilarating day in the exciting world of Demon Slayer. Natsuki Hanae, the voice of Tanjiro, and Yuma Takahashi, the producer of Demon Slayer from Aniplex, came from Japan to meet and greet eager fans in India for the first time.

The highlight of the festivities was undoubtedly the panel discussion organised by Crunchyroll at Mumbai Comic Con, where fans gained invaluable insights into the inner workings of their beloved anime series Demon Slayer. There was also a surprise video participation from Takahiro Sakurai, who plays Giyu Tomioka from Yokohama in Tokyo, adding to the fans’ excitement.

But the fun didn’t stop there, Crunchyroll organised a super special fan meet and greet with Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi attended by 150 Demon Slayer fans. The meet and greet were followed by the screening of the movie Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training, which was released recently.

Natsuki Hanae and Yuma Takahashi were genuinely delighted by the overwhelming fan love for Demon Slayer and anime in India. Witnessing the admiration for their work only deepened the connection between Indian fans and the creators behind their favorite anime, making the experience all the more memorable and special for all.

The new season of the series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc, will be premiering on Crunchyroll in India starting May 12, 2024. The new season will also be produced and dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu shortly.