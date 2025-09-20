Netflix ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’ in Trouble: 25 Crore Lawsuit Over Baburao Act

Netflix’s popular comedy show, “The Great Indian Kapil Show,” is in the news recently for its finale episode. This final episode, featuring Akshay Kumar, was supposed to create a celebratory atmosphere, but the show has already been controversial. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has sent a 25 crore rupee legal notice to the show’s producers and Netflix.

The source of the controversy is a promo featuring comedian Kiku Sharda dressed as “Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte,” the iconic character immortalized by Paresh Rawal in the Hera Pheri series. Nadiadwala claims he owns the rights to the character, and using it without permission violates both copyright and trademark laws. His team has called the lawsuit a violation of both copyright and trademark laws.

Firoz Nadiadwala stated clearly that Baburao is not just a comic character, but the soul of Hera Pheri. Years of hard work and creativity went into its creation, and Paresh Rawal has put his heart and soul into it. He alleges that the character has been used not just for fun but for commercial gain, which is untrue.

The legal notice demands that the makers remove the controversial portion from Netflix and social media. They also demand a written assurance that such a mistake will not be repeated. An apology within 24 hours and compensation of 25 crore within two days are demanded. If this is not done, Nadiadwala will be threatened with civil and criminal action.

However, the finale episode will be released on the scheduled date, with Akshay Kumar as a guest. However, if the legal matter escalates, Netflix may be forced to edit the episode or remove the Baburao portion.

This controversy highlights an important point: film or comic characters cannot be used merely for jokes or parodies. They involve creative work and legal rights. This Kapil Sharma Show case is a reminder that even comedy can sometimes end up in court.

