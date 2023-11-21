Netflix, Vir Das Achieve Historic Win At Emmy

Netflix India celebrated a historic win at the International Emmy ® Awards 2023, with Vir Das winning the award for Vir Das: Landing, in the Comedy category. This makes him the first Indian comedian to achieve this feat.

The award for the Comedy Category was a tie with ‘Derry Girls Season 3’ also receiving the recognition.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and joy saying, “This moment is truly surreal – an incredible honor that feels like a dream. Winning an Emmy for Vir Das: Landing in the ‘Comedy Category’ is not just a milestone for me but for Indian comedy as a whole. It’s heartening to see ‘Vir Das: Landing’ resonate globally, thanks to Netflix, Aakash Sharma and Reg Tigerman who made it special. My journey from crafting local stories to receiving a global accolade has been both challenging and rewarding, and Netflix has been instrumental in that growth. I’m excited about the continued exploration of diverse narratives, from Noida to the International Emmys … India gets you there.”

