Netflix’s Kurukshetra Is The Mahabharata Like We’ve Never Seen It Before

The Mahabharata is one of the greatest stories ever told. It is layered, emotional, and packed with moral complexity. But for many young people today, it’s often seen as too long, too complicated, or simply outdated. That’s why Netflix India’s upcoming animated series Kurukshetra feels like a game-changer.

By focusing on the 18-day war through the eyes of 18 different warriors, the show promises to make this epic feel personal and human. Instead of just telling us who was right or wrong, Kurukshetra will ask more profound questions about duty, family, destiny, and choice. These themes remain as relevant today as they were centuries ago.

The decision to use animation, or more specifically, anime-style storytelling, is also a bold and exciting move. Indian mythology is rich in visuals, imagination, and emotion. Animation might finally be the format that can do it justice, both for Indian audiences and for global viewers.

With veterans like Gulzar on board for lyrics, and fresh creative minds behind the script and direction, Kurukshetra is blending the old with the new in all the right ways.

In a time when contemporary content is often rushed and repetitive, Netflix is showing respect for Indian storytelling by providing a platform for Kurukshetra. If done well, it could create a benchmark for the way we retell our timeless stories.