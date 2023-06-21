ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix’s Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak

The trailer of Netflix’s Lust Stories has already created a lot of furore among the audience and well, we are loving it. Let’s read more details about the same and find out more. Come check out

Author: Subhash K Jha
21 Jun,2023 14:45:21
Netflix's Lust Stories Starts From 29 July, Directors Speak

The second season of Netflix’s successful anthology Lust Stories starts on 29 July.

Four directors Amit Ravindernath Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma, R. Balki and Sujoy Ghosh have created a collection of films with a crackling starcast of some of the finest actors including Amruta Subhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome and Vijay Varma.

The film will showcase the many shades of lust, helmed by a talented ensemble of actors in a never seen before avatar. Produced by Ashi Dua and Ronnie Screwvala, the film will premiere on Netflix on 29th June, 2023

Speaking on the second anthology of Lust Stories, R Balki, says, “Lust is natural and most important in a relationship. It’s critical for all to recognise it. I wanted to create a lust story that a family can watch together. Why should a story of lust always make for exciting solo viewing and be uncomfortable for family viewing when families are created by love and lust? Neena Gupta, Mrunal and Angad have brought to life this simple, hilarious tale in the most charming way possible. Having partners like Netflix, RSVP and Flying Unicorn trust me to create a film for this reputed anthology has been immensely gratifying. I hope it’s a story that will resonate with people”

Further speaking on it, Konkona Sen Sharma shares, “There is something exhilarating about a woman getting her rightly deserved freedom and taking control of her life and this is exactly what I wanted to showcase in my anthology for Lust Stories 2. I was quite thrilled and excited when I was approached by RSVP , Flying Unicorn and Netlfix to do this project. Lust for me, like many, is a forbidden topic and I wanted to break away from the norm which was only possible because of my wonderful co-writer Pooja Tolani. I couldn’t have asked for a better cast than Amruta and Tillotama, who worked so in sync with each other!”

Adding on to that, Sujoy Ghosh says, “This time lust stories are all about the different shades of Lust. I am so glad that RSVP, Flying Unicorn and Netflix brought this opportunity to me, and that our lust story will be watched by audiences in 190 countries. Tamannah and Vijay brought the film to life just as I had imagined it, and I am hoping audiences will enjoy seeing their chemistry on screen.”

Amit Ravindernath Sharma, shares, “When Netflix, Ronnie and Ashi approached me to be a part of their Emmy Nominated anthology Lust Stories, it was an immediate yes for me. It was truly an exceptional experience to work with actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra to bring this complex and edgy vision of lust to the audiences. Lust has multiple shades and this film of mine depicts the lust for power and ambition’’.

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

