Nischay Malhan Ties The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Ruchika Rathore

Popular YouTuber Trigger Insaan aka Nischay Malhan has finally tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ruchika Rathore. The beautiful wedding pictures of the two are going viral on social media. The couple shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Forever ♾️”, after which fans and friends started wishing them a lot.

The love story started in college

The story of Nischay and Ruchika is no less than a filmy romance. The two first met in 2018 during their college days. The friendship gradually deepened and then turned into love. In December last year, the two got engaged and gave a new name to their relationship. Nischay also shared the moments of the engagement with the fans in his vlog. Since then, fans were eagerly waiting for the couple’s wedding.

Royal wedding in the valleys of Himachal

Nischay and Ruchika took seven rounds in a luxury hotel in Himachal Pradesh. This wedding was no less than a dream wedding. Ruchika wore a red royal lehenga on the wedding day, in which she looked like a royal bride. Her look was further enhanced with open hair and traditional jewellery. At the same time, Nishchay looked very handsome in an off-white sherwani. The chemistry of both is visible in the pictures.

Lots of wishes from the YouTube community

Hearing the news of Nischay and Ruchika’s wedding, there was a lot of enthusiasm in the YouTube community as well. Many famous YouTubers and social media influencers congratulated this newly wed couple for the beginning of a new life. Fans are also sending a lot of love and blessings to this couple.

Ruchika herself is also a social media star

Ruchika Rathore also has a good fan following on social media. She has often appeared in the vlogs of Nischay and his brother Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan). With her simplicity and positive energy, she has also made a special place in the hearts of the fans.

Popularity of Triggered Insaan

Nischay Malhan i.e. Triggered Insaan is very popular on YouTube. His comic, reaction and gaming videos get millions of views. His special thing is that he always keeps entertaining people with his content. Now his fans are very happy to see him starting a new life.