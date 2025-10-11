Orry’s Mockery Of Legends Isn’t Humour — It’s Hollow Clout Chasing

There’s a fine line between being funny and being foolish. Orry — the self-proclaimed “It Boy” of Bollywood parties- seems to have erased that line altogether. His recent remarks mocking Lata Mangeshkar and Falguni Pathak weren’t edgy, clever, or entertaining. They were lazy jabs aimed at grabbing attention by disrespecting legends who’ve given more to Indian music and culture than he’s likely to contribute to near future. If he does, great, but till then this is just tomfoolery.

To twist Lata Mangeshkar, the nation’s treasure, into a cheap punchline isn’t just disrespect — it is ignorance dressed as internet bravado.

Orry thrives on virality. His entire persona is built on being seen, photographed, and talked about. And when that attention begins to fade, the easiest bait is controversy. But there’s nothing bold about punching up at people who can no longer respond — or mocking those who’ve earned their place with years of hard work, not selfies and soundbites.

Rajiv Adatia called him out, and rightly so. The backlash isn’t “cancel culture,” it’s accountability. Because if fame is your currency, you don’t get to spend it by devaluing others.

This isn’t about being woke or oversensitive. It’s about basic decency. You can be quirky, outrageous, even ridiculous, but when your humour comes at the cost of icons, you’ve already lost the plot.

Influence should come with some sense of responsibility. But maybe that’s too much to expect from someone whose greatest achievement so far is turning vapid party appearances into a personal brand.

There’s nothing cool about being disrespectful. And there’s nothing legendary about Orry’s kind of fame.