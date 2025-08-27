OTT Releases This Week (25 – 31 August): From Kingdom to Songs of Paradise

Netflix – Kingdom: Saamrajya

The much-awaited Telugu action drama starring Vijay Deverakonda arrives on Netflix on 27th August. Available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the film promises a gripping tale of power, gold, and blood.

JioCinema/Hotstar – Bigg Boss 24 Hrs Channel

Reality TV lovers are in for a treat as Salman Khan introduces the 24-hour Bigg Boss channel. Fans get non-stop access to all the drama and entertainment inside the Bigg Boss house for the first time.

Sony LIV – Four and a Half Gang

This Krishand creation blends crime, comedy, and chaos, following a gang’s journey filled with loyalty, respect, and madness. The unique narrative adds a fresh twist to the OTT crime drama space.

Amazon MX Player – Half CA Season 2

The student journey continues with the second season of Half CA. This series dives into the challenges and aspirations of CA aspirants, making it both relatable and motivating for the youth, and streaming free on MX Player from 27th August.

Prime Video India – Songs of Paradise

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, Songs of Paradise is a heartfelt story told through music, culture, and emotions. The series promises to be a soulful watch when it premieres on 29th August.

Conclusion

This week’s OTT lineup caters to every mood. Whether it is the grand action of Kingdom, the unfiltered reality of Bigg Boss, the chaotic crime of Four and a Half Gang, the inspiring struggles of Half CA Season 2, or the emotional depth of Songs of Paradise, audiences have plenty to binge.