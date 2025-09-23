OTT Releases This Week (September 22 – 28): Dhadak 2, To Death Of A Unicorn

Leading OTT platforms offer an exciting mix of drama, action, suspense, reality, and more for the viewers this week, from September 22 to September 28. Check out the list of top releases this week.

1) Dhadak 2 (Netflix)

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer Dhadak 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak. This film is a good watch as it explores identity, systemic discrimination, and the courage to challenge societal norms. It will release on Netflix on September 22.

2) Janaawar (Zee5)

Starring Bhagwan Tiwari, Atul Kale, Vaibhav Yashvir, Eshika Dey, Vinod Suryavanshi, Amit Sharma, Badrul Islam, and Deekshha Sonalkar Tham in key roles, this series is a treat for thriller lovers. It will stream online from September 26.

3) Death Of A Unicorn (JioHotstar)

Death Of A Unicorn is a must-watch for comedy and horror fans. Starring everyone’s favorite Jenna Ortega with Paul Rudd as a father-daughter duo who get trapped in an unexpected situation, this one is just amazing. The film will release this Sunday, September 28, on JioHotstar.

4) Million Dollar Listing India Season 2 (Sony LIV)

Million Dollar Listing India is coming up with the second season of high-end deals in the estate sector, featuring the latest listings, stunning brokers, and high-end transactions. The show was released on September 22 and is streaming on Sony LIV.

5) Sixer Season 2 (MX Player)

The second season of Sixer Season follows the study of Nikku as he deals with the challenges that come up in adulthood. The TVR series always brings something new, and this one is just another in the kitty. The series will stream online from September 24.