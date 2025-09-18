Pawan Singh Exits ‘Rise And Fall’ Abruptly – Here’s What Went Wrong?

It comes as a shock for fans as the popular Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh exits from the Amazon MX Player’s reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ abruptly. This has left fans wondering what went wrong that the superstar had to make such a big decision, especially when the show gained popularity because of the Bhojpuri actor’s presence.

Fans enjoy Pawan’s conversation with social media influencer Nayandeep Rakshit. As per the reports, a production house source told IANS that Pawan Singh’s family arrived at the sets of ‘Rise And Fall’ to take him.

As everyone is wondering about why Pawan Singh exited the show so abruptly, the Bhojpuri star revealed the same while leaving the show. He told the contestants that he was never a contestant on the show, but joined in as a guest just for some time.

Pawan Singh was the second one to exit abruptly after wrestler Sangeeta Phogat, who left the show due to her personal reasons.

On the other hand, the show in the latest episode turned out to be a surprise for Aarush Bhola as one of his close friends, Varun Yadav, who is also known as Laila, joined the show as a ruler.

You can stream ‘Rise And Fall’ every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.