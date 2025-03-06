Poet Kumar Vishwas’s Daughter Agrata Sharma Gets Married, Former Shares Adorable Pics

Well-known Indian poet and politician Kumar Vishwas’s daughter, Agrata Sharma, finally married Pavitra Khandelwal recently. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur in the presence of close family members and friends. Now, the poet has shared adorable photos from the grand wedding.

Kumar shared a video of his daughter Agrata getting ready as a bride, which is undoubtedly a very emotional yet happy moment for a father. The poet couldn’t hold back his tears and danced, expressing his enthusiasm. Further, the video progresses and shows us a glimpse of the grand wedding ceremony, from groom Pavitra Khandelwal’s entry to bride Agrata Sharma’s adorable appearance. The wedding video has Kailash Kher’s Piya Ghar Aavenge, which perfectly synced with the visuals, leaving the onlookers emotional.

View Instagram Post 1: Poet Kumar Vishwas's Daughter Agrata Sharma Gets Married, Former Shares Adorable Pics

On the other hand, Agrata shared photos from her wedding posing with her father, mother, sister, and husband. Tagging these photos as ‘New beginning,’ the star kid embarked on a beautiful adventure of life. For the wedding, Agrata looked breathtaking in a heavily embellished red lehenga, while Pavitra grabbed our attention with his ivory sherwani, creating a contrasting look.

On 5 March, a blessing ceremony was organized in Delhi, during which several politicians arrived, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ramnath Kovind, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, as well as several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Deputy Chief Ministers of different states.