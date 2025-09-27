Rajat Bedi confirms The Ba**ds of Bollywood season 2, says “The sun is out shining bright”

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan made a striking directorial debut with The Ba**ds of Bollywood, a show that’s been creating waves since its release. Now, actor Rajat Bedi, who plays the intriguing character Jaraj Saxena, has confirmed that a second season is already in the works.

Speaking to News18, Bedi revealed that the upcoming season is moving forward and expressed hope that his role would be expanded. “Yes, season two is happening. It’s in the works. I’m hopeful that audiences are going to see more of me in the second season,” he said.

He also shared the surprising way he was cast in the show. While in Canada, he received a call informing him that Aryan Khan was looking to meet him. Without hesitation, he flew to Mumbai. Bedi recalled how Aryan, although nervous, had a clear vision and was adamant about casting him for the role.

Rajat further reflected on the impact the series has had on his life. “Suddenly, my life has taken a U-turn. I’m getting so much love from all around the world. It feels like the rains are finally over and the sun is out shining bright. The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is the reason why other things didn’t work out for me. God had a plan for me,” he shared, adding that he now feels this opportunity was meant to be.

The series showcases Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, and Anya Singh. The show also features cameos by Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Emraan Hashmi, and Karan Johar.