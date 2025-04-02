Renowned photographer Ashok Punatar passes away

Renowned photographer Ashok Punatar has passed away, leaving a significant imprint on the field of photography. His work documented key moments across generations, capturing individuals from various walks of life. With years of experience, he became a respected figure in his profession, working with some of the biggest names in cinema and sports.

Throughout his career, Punatar collaborated with influential personalities, including actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt. His portfolio also featured cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and stars from previous eras like Sunil Dutt and Chiranjeevi. His ability to frame moments with precision and depth set him apart in the industry.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, he played an important role in shaping the next generation of photographers. His son, Kaushal Punatar, continues to carry forward his father’s passion and dedication to the craft. The impact of his work is evident through the images he leaves behind, serving as a testament to his commitment and artistry.

Punatar’s passing marks the end of an era for those who admired his contributions to photography. His visuals remain a part of history, preserving stories and expressions for years to come. The photography community, along with those who had the opportunity to work with him, acknowledges his influence and legacy.

As the industry reflects on his work, his name will continue to be associated with the art of capturing moments that hold meaning. His absence is felt deeply, but his work ensures that his presence will be remembered.