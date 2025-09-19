Rise And Fall: Aarush Bhola Turns Aarushi, Bali Says “Ye Mere Sath Galat Kiya”

‘Rise And Fall’, the Amazon MX Player’s reality show, has been in the buzz since last night after the news of Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh exiting the show came out. Because of him, the show skyrocketed in the ratings, and fans lovingly called him ‘TRP King’. However, amidst the emotional moment, the latest episode had a fun and entertaining side that you must check.

The latest episode of ‘Rise And Fall’ saw a fun and entertaining moment in the basement, out of nowhere, Anaya Banger asked Aarush Bhola to let her do his makeup, prompting him to cry. However, despite his trying to avoid and escape, Arjun Bijlani holds him tight, convincing Aarush to try the makeup.

Anaya turns Aarush pretty with blush and makeup, and Arjun brings him closer to the camera, introducing him as Aarushi, prompting us to laugh.

Not just that, when Anaya tried to do makeup of Bali, he claimed he is still a ‘mard’, which sounds cute. After Aarush and Bali’s makeup, Arjun introduced them as the new ‘Bahus’ for the Delhi audience, upon which Bali screams, “Ye Mere Sath Galat Kiya”, giving a dose of entertainment and laughter amidst the politics and plots of the survival game.

Who is your favourite contestant in ‘Rise And Fall’?

You can stream ‘Rise And Fall’ every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.