“Rise And Fall”: Akriti And Arjun Tease Anaya With Arbaz’s Name – What’s Brewing?

The Amazon MX Player’s reality show “Rise And Fall” is gaining all the attention with all the drama, emotions, politics, gameplay, and the changing dynamics in the tower. After the interesting twists and turns, Arbaz landed in the basement, turning into a Worker, while Kubbra rose to the penthouse, getting the opportunity to become a Ruller. However, keeping the game aside, the upcoming episode will see something interesting as Akriti and Arjun pair up Anaya and Arbaz.

The upcoming episode of “Rise And Fall” will see a fun teasing moment between Akriti, Arjun, and Anaya, giving a topic to viewers to gossip about. While sleeping at night, Akriti candidly asks Anaya if she likes guys like Arbaz, sparking curiosity. Anaya doesn’t deny it but questions what made her think this. Akriti, with her gestures, teases Anaya, and soon Arjun joins Akriti.

Asking about her interest and if she likes someone in the tower, Arjun takes Arbaz’s name and teases Anaya. Akriti and Arjun gang up to playfully tease Anaya, who blushes. Anaya tells Akriti and Arjun to stop this, as it will show on National television. However, Arjun again teases Anaya, telling her the people have now already started shipping her, and hashtags have been made.

Does Anaya really kikes Arbaz? To know, watch the full episode on Amazon MX Player or Sony TV.

Stream “Rise And Fall” every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.