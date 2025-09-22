Rise And Fall: Arbaz Denies Aarush A Chance To Rise, Aarush Fights Back

‘Rise And Fall’, the Amazon MX Player’s reality show, has been entertaining the viewers with interesting twists and turns. From heated arguments to sarcastic comments and dragging the profession into the fights, the show is keeping the viewers glued to the screen. Among all the contestants, Arbaz is the one who is hated the most, and yet again, he becomes the talk of the tower.

The upcoming episode of ‘Rise And Fall’ will see the announcement to raise someone from the basement. Rulers look ready to pick their favorite, where Kiku, Aditya, and others raise hands for Aarush, Arbaz emphasizes that they can go for Kubbra with less prize money. Aarush doesn’t hold back to confront Arbaz, recalling that earlier he himself said that those who place a high value on themselves show leadership qualities, and mentions that just a couple of days ago he said this, and now why he is backing away from his words.

However, Arbaz makes it clear that he is not looking for the money, upon which question arises, what kind of Ruler Arbaz is that he doesn’t want to save money, while someone prompts that it’s the fear of Aarush.

What do you think Arbaz will give Aarush a chance to rise?

Stream “Rise And Fall” every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.