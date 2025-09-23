Rise And Fall: Kiku Predicts Aditya’s Gameplay, Aditya Joins Hands With Arjun: Will Tables Turn?

‘Rise And Fall’ has always kept fans on the edge of their seats with new twists and turns. However, amidst all the chaos, what stood strong was the trio of Aditya, Dhanashree, and Arbaz, who handled the game very well, keeping a firm hold on the penthouse. However, it seems the trio might break up now as Aditya tries to form an alliance with others as well.

The upcoming episode of ‘Rise And Fall’ saw a major twist as differences were created between Aditya, Dhanashree, and Arbaz’s trio. Kiku emphasizes that Aditya might break from the trio, but he highlights the question of who will help them pair up if he breaks his bond.

On the other hand, Dhanashree also emphasizes that Aditya is sitting with the other group trying to build his connection, but Arbaz doesn’t care about it. At the same time, Aditya engages in a serious conversation with Arjun, holding hands, which hints that Aditya is teaming up with Arjun.

Will the changing dynamics break Aditya, Dhanashree, and Arbaz’s trio, or is it Aditya’s plan to handle the game from both sides?

Stream “Rise And Fall” every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.