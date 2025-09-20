Rise And Fall: Kiku Sharda And Aditya Narayan Clash Gets Intense – Who’s At Fault?

‘Rise And Fall’ has got everyone talking with changing dynamics, new rivalries, and a dose of unfiltered entertainment. The show witnessed a shocking twist as Pawan Singh, who is lovingly called the ‘TRP King’ of the ‘Rise And Fall’, made a sudden exit from the show. At the same time, new contestant Varun Yadav, also known as Laila, entered the house.

The upcoming episode saw major drama when the host Ashneer Grover entered the tower, discussing what’s going wrong in the game. Kiku Sharda fearlessly calls out Dhanashree, Arbaz, and Aditya’s alliance a problem, as this is not letting other contestants upgrade. Arjun Bijlani also targets Aditya, telling him that he doesn’t take a stand for the right thing. Aditya sarcastically replies to Arjun, telling him he isn’t a ‘dudh pita bacha’, creating a critical moment.

But the situation turns fierce when Aditya Narayan and Kiku Sharda lock horns. Kiku criticises Aditya’s sarcastic conversation, emphasizing that this sounds disrespectful. Upon this, Aditya gets personal, taunting Kiku that from his 500 jokes from his 1000 jokes are sarcasm, which means he disrespects on the TV, fuming Kiku’s anger.

Will this fight lead to big chaos, and who is at fault?

Stream’ Rise And Fall’ every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.