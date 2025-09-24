Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Accuses Dhanashree Of Being ‘Selective’, Major Fight Erupts

Amazon MX Player’s reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ has been entertaining the viewers with every episode. The penthouse has become the talk of the town as Aditya chooses to step out of the trio of him, Dhanashree, and Arbaz, leaving the audience curious about what will happen next and what the game has for those involved.

However, the upcoming episode of ‘Rise And Fall’ will see a high dose of drama when Nayandeep walks away during a conversation with Dhanashree. Nayandeep accuses Dhanashree of doing this with him, leading to an argument between the two. Dhanashree then confronts Nayandeep, asking him to pitch for himself and criticising Nayandeep.

Nayandeep asks Dhanashree not to talk to him and asks her to try to stop Arbaz once. But Dhanashree argues that asking why she will take a stand, as Nayandeep can take his own stand. Dhanashree warns Nayandeep, asking him not to drag her. Then Nayandeep accuses Dhanashree of being ‘selective’, but Dhanashree refuses to take this tag, creating a big scene in the penthouse.

Will Nayandeep and Dhanashree’s argument change the game?

Stream “Rise And Fall” every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show started with Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.