Rise And Fall: Nayandeep Chooses Arjun As Contender For Ultimate Ruler, Betrays Dhanashree

The Amazon MX Player’s ‘Rise And Fall’ had an amazing weekend, with both rulers and workers elevating the entertainment level. Not just that, host Ashneer Grover’s blunt statements and opinions spark tension amidst the celebration. However, in the spiraled twists, Arjun rises and becomes a ruler while Bali falls, becoming a worker.

The latest episode saw major shake-ups in the rulers as the time came to find the ultimate ruler again. Last week’s ultimate ruler, Nayandeep, got an opportunity to directly make someone a contender for ultimate ruler before the task, and he chose Arjun, leaving Dhanashree shattered.

Dhanashree feels betrayed and heartbroken. Shedding tears, she reveals her feelings, explaining that she had supported Nayandeep, but he chose someone he had met just once at the party. She then announces that she only trusts Pawan Singh in the house. And Aditya consoles her, telling her not to cry unnecessarily.

At the same time, Nayandeep stays silent, building suspense. Will Nayandeep’s choice to pick Arjun for Ultimate Ruler contendership lead him to fall? Only time will tell.

You can stream ‘Rise And Fall’ every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show has Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.