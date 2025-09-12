‘Rise And Fall’: Pawan Singh Reads Aahana Kumra’s Mind, Calls Her ‘Vichitra Aatma’

Amazon MX Player’s reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ is keeping the buzz high on the internet, and why not? When Bhojipuri superstar Pawan Singh is one of the contestants. Although he often receives criticism for his actions and statements, he is undoubtedly adding more drama to ‘Rise And Fall’, and this time is no exception.

The latest episode will see Pawan’s bold side as he comments on Aahana. While sitting with other ruler contestants, Kiku and Bali in the morning, Pawan, without hesitation, speaks and predicts Aahana’s mind. Seeing Aahana all intense, Pawan comments on how God carved her, calling her ‘Vichitra Aatma’. Pawan’s unfiltered words make Kiku and Baki laugh.

Further, Pawan turns the scene hilarious with the typical Bhojpuri accent, sharing that it seems Aahana is shouldering all the load of the game, highlighting the pressure she is taking on. Adding to his prediction, Pawan emphasizes that Aahana is worried, thinking about what will happen to the show, the TRP, and the changing dynamics, which is bothering her. And lastly, he prompted Kiku and Bali to laugh, sarcastically abusing the guys.

With Pawan’s unfiltered opinions and comments on Aahana, he made viewers laugh, prompting fans to express their opinions in the comments. Many claimed he is the TRP king, and others hailed him.

What’s your opinion on this?