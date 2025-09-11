Rise And Fall Update: These Workers Of The Tower Get Nominated — Aarush To Akriti

The new reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ on Amazon MX Player has got everyone’s attention with an intense drama, unique plot, and twists and turns. After Nayandeep wins the ultimate ruler task, the drama unfolds as Kiku, Ahana and Bali land in danger. Amidst all the chaos, now the nominated workers list has been revealed.

Amazon MX Player on their official social media page, revealed the four nominated workers this week. And the list includes the names of: Aarush Bhola, Sangeeta Phogat, Akriti Negi and Noorin Sha. All the four names look competitive, but the question remains who will get evicted this week.

Rise And Fall is a new reality show which is somewhere similar to Bigg Boss but with its own twists and differences. The show launched on September 6, 2025, airs daily at 12 noon on the OTT platform Amazon MX Player.

The show has Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh.

Are you watching ‘Rise And Fall’ on Amazon MX Player? Does the show’s unique plot is winning hearts? Tell us your opinions in the comments section below.