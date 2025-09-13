Rise And Fall Weekend: Ashneer Grover Slams Arbaz For Getting Physical, Threatens Eviction

Amazon MX Player’s reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ saw a power-packed weekend with a rollercoaster of emotions, filled with laughter, games, and fun moments that kept the contestants and the viewers entertained. However, the highlight of the weekend was Pawan Singh’s impromptu dance, while the situation turned intense when Ashneer Grover bashed Arbaz Patel.

The latest episode of ‘Rise And Fall’ brought a dose of funny entertainment as ruler Pawan Singh showcased his dancing skills on a Bhojpuri song with worker Akriti Negi, making it a ‘paisa vasool moment’. Ashneer slammed Arbaz for being too rude in the game and also called his game ‘useless’.

Not just that, while reviewing everyone’s performance last week, Ashneer called out the physical incident. He took Arbaz’s name, saying that if he goes physical again, he won’t come on the weekend but will throw him out of the show immediately, sparking tension amidst the fun and entertainment mood.

However, the suspense remains the same, leaving fans to wonder whose game will change in the next week, who will be evicted, and which ruler will fall and which worker will rise in the show.

You can stream ‘Rise And Fall’ every day at 12 noon on Amazon MX Player. The show has Arjun Bijlani, Kubbra Sait, Sangeeta Phogat, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, Akriti Negi, Noorin Sha, Kiku Sharda, Dhanashree Verma, Aditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Bali, Nayandeep Rakshit, Arbaz Patel, and Pawan Singh, divided into rulers and workers.