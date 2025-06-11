Saba Ibrahim Names Her Son ‘Haider’, Shares A Lovely Moment With Fans

Famous YouTuber and content creator Saba Ibrahim has recently shared some special good news with her fans.

Saba has named her little son ‘Haider’. Saba announced this cute name in her latest vlog, seeing which the fans gave her a lot of blessings and love.

Saba Ibrahim is the sister of TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim and has garnered a good fan following with her daily vlogs and lifestyle content. She said that there is a special feeling very close to her heart behind this name. ‘Haider’ means brave and lion-hearted, which signifies strength and courage.

Saba got married to Khalid Niaz in November 2022 in her hometown Maudha, Uttar Pradesh. She shared every moment of the wedding with the fans through her vlogs, which were well-received by the people.

In early 2024, Saba also gave the news of her pregnancy through an emotional video. Fans kept following her journey with great love. On October 18, 2023, Saba and Khalid were blessed with a son. Shoaib and Deepika also shared this good news on their social media and expressed their happiness.

Saba also faced many health-related problems during pregnancy, but she faced every difficulty with courage and remained constantly connected with her fans. Now after Haider, her happiness is back again.

Fans are eagerly waiting for her upcoming vlogs to see Saba’s journey in this new life.

Now there is an atmosphere of happiness in the Ibrahim family. Shoaib and Dipika, who themselves recently became parents, have now also become little Haider’s maternal uncle and aunt.

