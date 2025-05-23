Sad News! Charlie Actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat Passes Away At 53

India’s well-known fashion photographer and Malayalam cinema actor Radhakrishnan Chakyat died of a heart attack on Friday, May 23. His sudden demise at the age of 53 is an irreparable loss to the photography and art world.

Radhakrishnan started his career as a freelance photographer in the year 2000 and very soon became one of the leading photographers in the country due to his unmatched technique and artistic approach. He shot campaigns for many renowned brands and made a reputed name in his field.

In the year 2017, he founded Pixel Viilage, a YouTube platform for learning and teaching photography, which has today become a trusted source for thousands of photography lovers. His tutorials, reviews on camera and lighting, and in-depth discussions became an inspiration for the youth. His team wrote in an emotional message, ‘He taught us not only to see the world through the camera but also to capture its soul. Radha Sir, you will always live in our hearts.’

His simplicity and talent were also seen in the film ‘Charlie’ Apart from photography, Radhakrishnan also made his acting debut in 2015 with Dulquer Salmaan’s film ‘Charlie’. In the film, he played the character of David, which was highly appreciated by the audience and critics. His effortless and impressive screen presence touched people’s hearts. Radhakrishnan Chakyat’s demise is the end of an era, especially for those whose lives he shaped with his knowledge, guidance and creativity.

May God give strength to his family in this hour of grief. Radha Sir, you will always be missed.