Sad News! TikTok Star Anna Grace Phelan Says Goodbye At 19!

America’s famous TikTok creator Anna Grace Phelan died at the age of 19. On Saturday, May 24, this sad news was shared through an emotional message on her official TikTok profile, which said that Anna breathed her last after a long battle with cancer.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” the message said. “So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith. Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace,” the message added. “May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ.”

It was written in this message that during Anna’s battle with cancer, millions of her followers closely watched her struggle and testified to her faith.

Anna was diagnosed with brain cancer last year. According to medical reports, she had a Grade 4 malignant brain tumor i.e. diffuse midline glioma, which is a very rare and rapidly spreading tumor. This tumour is considered even more dangerous due to the H3K27M mutation.

Her family started a campaign on GoFundMe for her treatment, with a target of raising $100,000. Unfortunately, it could not be completed and only $66,030 could be collected. Anna herself shared this link on her Instagram and appealed to people for help.

Anna completed her high school in Jefferson, Georgia and was then working as a receptionist in a medical clinic. She was a follower of deep Christian faith and was actively involved with her local church.

Even while battling cancer, she did not lose courage and continued to inspire people through her videos. Her family and followers say Anna was not just a brave daughter, but an inspiration, one whose faith and smile remained until the end.

Anna Grace Phelan’s funeral will be held on Thursday, May 29, at Galilee Christian Church in Jackson County, Georgia. She will be buried in the church cemetery. She is survived by her parents, William ‘Buddy’ Phelan and Nadine Phelan, brother Harper David Phelan, and other family members.

Anna’s death has come as a huge shock to her loved ones. But her life, struggle, and faith have shown that true strength is not in the body, but in the spirit. She is gone but will live on in millions of hearts forever with her simplicity, smile, and faith.

May God give her family the strength to endure this loss and may Anna’s soul rest in peace.

