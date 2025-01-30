Samay Raina’s jokes on ‘KBC’ go viral as he makes Amitabh Bachchan laugh; thanks fans for the love

Popular YouTubers Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Bhuvan Bam graced a special episode of the iconic quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Samay, infamous for his viral roast show India’s Got Latent, is seen cracking jokes on arguably Amitabh’s most watched film.

In the clip, Samay and Tanmay are placed at the hot seat, while Bhuvan can be seen sitting in the audience. Samay jokes that the first, second, and third movie he watched of Amitabh is EVV Satyanarayana’s Sooryavansham, thanks to its incessant re-runs on the TV channel Sony Max. Samay even quizzed Amitabh why he tasted the kheer “the second time” even though he knew it was poisoned, much to the actor’s amusement.

Amitabh also quoted the popular dialogue, “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah,” from Tinnu Anand’s 1988 vigilante film Shahenshah. To that, Samay joked, “Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (If you’ve made me your son, then some part of your property please?) (folds hands),” again to Amitabh’s amusement. Samay also quipped that he tried to enter Amitabh’s palatial Juhu bungalow Jalsa, but was beaten up by security guards. The clip ends with Samay saying, “Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can’t believe sir you’re being made to sit with us).”

For the uninitiated, Samay Raina is a stand-up comedian who rose to prominence as the joint winner of Comicstaan season 2, Prime Video India’s stand-up comedy reality show, along with Aakash Gupta. A chess enthusiast, he began streaming chess matches during the pandemic. He launched his controversial roast-driven show India’s Got Latent on YouTube last year.

Responding to all the love and appreciation he is getting for his KBC clip, Samay posted a story thanking everyone saying, ‘Thank you so much for everything guys. I’m out of words.’ He also gave an update saying ‘Sorry guys day after tomorrow ayega episode (31st ko). Muje abhi kuch samaj nahi aa raha.’