Sana Makbul left ‘clueless’ on how to be live on social media

Actor Sana Makbul created history by going on to win the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 3 as she was squared off against rapper Naezy in the final showdown of this season. Ever since then, the actor has been basking in the glory and as we have seen in the past, more often than not, the winner decides to acknowledge and offer their appreciation to fans on social media by coming live on Instagram.

Last year, Elvish Yadav came live on Instagram and even broke records as his LIVE was viewed by over 5 lakh 95 thousand people at one point of time. But it seems like Makbul wasn’t entirely acquainted with how to work with Instagram Live as she had never quite done it earlier.

Admitting to being clueless about it, Makbul, on the live mentioned that she will learn better through a tutorial and come back live soon, and do so more often. She had someone on live with and she had no idea how to remove them from LIVE. And this was owing to the aforementioned fact that she doesn’t come live often but she promised to try her best from now and try to make it a habit-

View Post: Sana Makbul left ‘clueless’ on how to be live on social media

She also parted on a lovely message as she thanked everyone for posing with the trophy yet again and asked everyone to keep loving her and supporting her, as this win is ours and not just hers.