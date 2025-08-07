Sara Tendulkar Opens Pilates Studio in Andheri, Mumbai

Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, has launched her very own Pilates studio in Andheri, Mumbai. The new space aims to promote health and wellness, emphasizing the importance of core strength, flexibility, posture, controlled breathing, and body alignment.

The studio features state-of-the-art equipment, including Reformers, mats for floor exercises, and a variety of props such as resistance bands, rings, balls, and rollers to enhance workout routines. Sara has curated a welcoming environment for fitness enthusiasts to experience the benefits of Pilates, whether they are beginners or seasoned practitioners.

Classes at the studio include Mat Pilates, which focuses on body weight exercises, and Reformer Pilates, providing a more intense workout through the use of specialized machines. Participants can choose between private sessions or group classes, depending on their preferences and goals.

In addition to her studio launch, Sara Tendulkar has gained recognition as the Indian face of Australia’s global tourism campaign, “Come and Say G’day.” This initiative encourages travelers to explore the beauty and adventure that Australia has to offer, further amplifying Sara’s influence as a young ambassador for wellness and exploration.

Sara’s venture into the wellness industry is a testament to her commitment to promoting fitness and healthy living in her community. With her passion for Pilates, she hopes to inspire others to lead active lifestyles while enjoying the benefits of this transformative practice.