Shocking! Food Influencer Chatori Rajani’s Son Dies At 16

It turns out to be a most difficult phase for popular food influencer Rajani Jain, who is known as Chatori Rajani, as she lost her young son in a road accident. The young boy was just 16 years old. Revealing the sad news on 18 February 2025, Rajani and her husband, Sangeet Jain, posted on their social media about their son Taran Jain’s death.

The post revealed that Taran died in a road accident, leaving everyone shocked. Taran was studying in 11th standard and was coming back home after his tuition when the incident took place. The incident happened on 17 February 2025.

Expressing her grief for losing her son Rajani in her post, she said, “With Heavy Hearts, We Share This Loss. With a shattered heart, we share the unbearable news that our beloved gem, Taran Jain, has passed away in a road accident. Please pray for our son’s new journey. ~Rajani & Sangeet Jain.”

The last rites of Taran Jain took place this morning from 10 to 11 a.m., and the influencer revealed this in the post, “Shok Sabha will be held on 19.02.2025 from 10:00 – 11:00am.” Terapanth Bhawan, Chhatarpur.”

Chatori Rajani is known for her vegetarian twist on traditional recipes worldwide. Her daily videos feature her husband and son, and her tagline, ‘Aaj mere husband ke lunch box me kya hai,’ made her famous.