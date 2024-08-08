Sohag Chand on Colors Bangla: Will Sohag’s Truth Destroy Everything?

Colors Bangla’s popular show SOHAG CHAND introduces this new twist in its upcoming episodes, which will keep the audience hooked!

Sohag’s lies about her father had been a heavy burden to carry, and now that the truth is out, she’s forced to confront the consequences. Chorki, determined to bring peace between their families, devises a plan with the help of their loved ones. But just as things start to look up, a shocking revelation threatens to tear everything apart.

Chand’s heroic act of saving Chorki from an oncoming car brought them closer together and raised questions about their past. Sohag’s secrets and lies caused irreparable damage, and now she must face the music. As she prepares to return to Haripur with Chorki and Chand, the question on everyone’s mind is: What will happen when the truth about Chorki’s true identity comes to light?

Will their families accept her after six long years, or will the secrets and lies of the past prove too much to overcome? The tension is palpable as Sohag, Chand, and Chorki navigate this treacherous terrain. Sohag’s future hangs in the balance, and the fate of their relationship remains uncertain.

As the story unfolds, alliances will be tested, and relationships will be pushed to the limit. Will the truth free them, or will it tear them apart forever? The suspense continues to build, and the outcome is far from certain.

One thing is clear: the secrets and lies of the past will not remain hidden forever. The truth will come to light, and when it does, nothing will ever be the same again. Will Sohag find redemption, or will her lies destroy everything she holds dear? The answer lies in the unfolding drama of “Sohag Chand.” Tune in every day at 7:00 PM on Colors Bangla and anytime on JioCinema to find out what happens next.