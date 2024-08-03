Tathagata Mukherjee’s Film “Bhotbhoti” to Release on YouTube: New Experiment for Bengali Cinema

In a bold move, Tathagata Mukherjee is releasing his film “Bhotbhoti” on YouTube, a platform not typically used for full-length feature films. This decision comes after the film’s limited release in 2022, where it only got ten theaters and was not placed on any OTT platform or sold for satellite rights. Despite this, the film received appreciation from audiences, and Tathagata wants to make it accessible to a wider audience.

The director acknowledges Bengali films’ challenges in getting shows in theaters and OTT platforms, with multiple conditions and decreasing satellite rights prices. However, he is optimistic about YouTube’s potential to open up alternative channels for films that don’t make it to traditional platforms, ushering in a new era for Bengali cinema.

“Bhotbhoti” stars Rishav Basu, Debleena Dutt, Rajatava Dutta, and Anirban Chakraborty. Tathagata says, “As an artist, I want my work to reach people. So, I’m trying something different. Let’s see what kind of results we get.”

The release of “Bhotbhoti” on YouTube on August 16 marks a new experiment for Bengali cinema. While short films have been released on the platform, full-length feature films are rare. However, the number of YouTube viewers of old Bengali films is significant, indicating a potential audience for new films.

Tathagata’s recent film “Paria” secured a top spot on an OTT platform, a testament to his understanding of the digital landscape. By releasing “Bhotbhoti” on YouTube, he aims to explore new avenues for Bengali films and reach a broader audience, instilling confidence in his decision.

This move may encourage other filmmakers to consider alternative platforms for their work, ensuring that Bengali cinema continues to thrive and reach new heights.