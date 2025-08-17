The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look: Aryan Khan On A Mission To Toast & Roast

Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo—well, that’s what Aryan Khan tells you to arm yourself with. The first look just dropped, and we are all swaying around our headspaces to make a grasp of what it shall convey.

Yes, there is ambiguity. But in a good way. The video shared by Netflix, initiates on Mohabbatein’s classic tune and tonality, and it eventually takes a turn that we could not rehash. Because what just happened? What is with that gore transition? Everything just amplifies our curiosities.

Coming to Aryan Khan, we could see him reflecting his father’s language. Nothing overdone. There is no impulse to ascertain that he is SRK’s son—so that pushes the bit a notch higher here; and keeps you moved.

We fetch some more visuals as we flow, bagged with some menacing brawls but also counteracted with a bit of love and courtship. However, the clip remains a tight one, keeping the anticipation all hush-hush. The preview is set to release on the 20th of August.

What do we know about the show?

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, is a sharp, cheeky satire that peels back the curtain on the chaotic inner workings of the Hindi film industry. Starring Lakshya and Sahher Bamba in lead roles, the series is rumored to feature surprise cameos from Bollywood heavyweights like Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Ranveer Singh. Bobby Deol and Mona Singh are also said to play key roles, adding more star power to this much-anticipated show.