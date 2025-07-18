Uorfi Javed’s Swollen Face Sparks Concern: “Is There Any Doctor Who Can Cure This?”

Uorfi Javed, who is always outspoken and speaks openly, is once again in the headlines this time for her allergic reaction. Uorfi shared a photo of herself on her Insta Story this morning in which her eyes and undereye area looked completely swollen and red.

With that, she wrote, “Is there any doctor in this world somewhere who can get me a cure to this? My allergies? The way my face swells up every morning (people call it filler, Botox, surgeries), my eyes swell up and become red, still off to the gym.”

Seeing the swelling on Uorfi’s face, many people think that this is the effect of fillers or Botox, but she herself clarified that this is actually an allergic reaction, which she struggles with every morning.

Uorfi told that people consider her swollen face to be the result of Botox, fillers, or surgeries, while the truth is far different from this.

This is not the first time that Uorfi has spoken openly about her body or procedures. In her show “Follow Karlo Yaar”, she herself said that she gets Botox and lip fillers, and even said that in the future she also wants to get breast surgery done.

This honesty of hers makes her completely different from the rest.

Recently, Uorfi was seen in Prime Video’s reality show “The Traitors”, where she not only showed her smartness but also won the show.

She shared this trophy with Nikita Luther.

This journey of Uorfi shows that whether she is trolled, or is tormented by any disease – she never backs down.

While some people have misconceptions about her looks, many fans are convinced of her honesty and transparency.

Uorfi has also been praised for her confidence and outspokenness.

