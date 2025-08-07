Vaibhav Raj Gupta Opens Up About Mandala Murders’ Success, Dreams of Receiving a Letter from Amitabh Bachchan

Actor Vaibhav Raj Gupta, who won the hearts of the audience by playing the role of a police officer in Netflix’s thriller series Mandala Murders, is in the news these days. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz, Vaibhav spoke openly about his journey, the response the show is getting, and his personal life.

When Vaibhav was asked what he thought about the praise Mandala Murders is getting, he smiled and said, “I thought people would like it. We had worked very hard, and I was confident.”

He said he gets constant calls from college friends, and everyone praises him.

Vaibhav further said that he is getting appreciation from actors too, but he dreams that one day he will get a letter from Amitabh Bachchan, which Big B sends to those actors whose work he likes.

“I also want a letter from Bachchan sahab one day,” he laughed.

When asked who his favourite on-screen cop is, Vaibhav named Amitabh Bachchan and Jaideep Ahlawat and said they have a special aura that impresses a lot.

He also praised the makers of Mandala Murders and said, “I got complete freedom to bring vulnerability in this role. The makers wanted me to go to Delhi and see real policemen, but I could not go.”

He said the industry has treated him well so far, and he has no complaints. However, there was a time when he was not getting work.

“In 2009, I started working on myself, did theatre, and faced the camera for the first time in 2014,” Vaibhav said.

Vaibhav believes that the life of an actor is beautiful but lonely.

“Failure teaches a lot. I have failed many times, but I still kept going.”

Talking about his favourite roles, he said that he likes layered characters, like the roles he played in Gullak and Mandala Murders.

When asked what changes have come in him today compared to the early days of his career, Vaibhav said, “Now I don’t want to hurt anyone, that’s probably the biggest change.”

Talking about dream collaborations, Vaibhav expressed his desire to work with his brother Amrit Raj Gupta, Vikramaditya Motwane, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gopi Puthran, Manan Rawat, and Palash Vaswani.

Among the actors, he wants to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, and some Hollywood actors.

Vaani Kapoor, Surveen Chawla, and Shriya Pilgaonkar also star with Vaibhav in this Netflix series. The show is receiving great appreciation in the crime thriller format, and Vaibhav’s character has made a special place in the audience’s hearts.

