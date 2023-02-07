Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service continues to expand our watchlist with back-to-back entertainment dozes, offering diverse genres, narratives and popular faces. Adding another interesting title to binge watch on, the streaming platform today unveiled the trailer of ‘Jab We Matched’, the show is all about romance and dating with a fresh spiral. Featuring a stellar cast – Abhishek Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Mayur More, Prit Kamani, Shivangi Joshi, Jasmin Bhasin and Revathi Pillai will be seen in the most quirky avatar.

The trailer gives a fresh dimension to each character and their stories, it is said that Love is a Mystery and so are the lives of the people; similarly the characters are all a mystery, until we arrive at the end. The show features 4 episodes with fascinating titles such as Algorithm, Jalkukde, Sirf Ek Date and Formula Sheet and each character has a different impression about dating, with different life goals. Get on a romantic ride which unfolds with unexpected events and lots of drama and entertainment. The show introduces us to a wide range of characters- all of whom are deeply loveable in their own way.

Actress Shivangi Joshi, “I am super excited to work on Jab We Matched for multiple reasons. The show captures how feelings between two individuals click in an instant but then life has its own plans for the two. It is a hard-hitting narrative, and it was great working alongside Prit for the same. I can’t wait for it to be out for the viewers to watch.”

One of the most popular faces on TV Jasmin Bhasin said, “Jab We Matched is a project to which I am dedicating a very big part of my time currently. I have been focused on breathing life into my character in the best possible way, because this is the kind of project that I have never worked on before.”

“The story of a relationship always excites me. I cannot get enough of witnessing these innocent stories unfold and painting a picture, reassuring us that everything in life is going to be good. Jab We Matched has had an impact on my thought process and I can assure you that it will have that same impact on the audiences as well.” said Priyank Sharma, who will be seen playing a never seen before character.

Jab We Matched is 4 episodic series, helmed by Director Srinivas Sunderrajan, written by Neil Chitnis, Amrit Paul, Bhavya Raj and Ritu Mago. With unique narrative and stellar cast, the show is guaranteed to feature some mushy drama revolving around the interesting pairs, unraveling their life stories. Jab We Matched will premiere on 10th February 2023 exclusively on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon Shopping App and on Fire TV for Free.