WHAT! Arjun Kanungo Upset With Ashish Chanchalani With THIS Post

It all started when Ashish posted a shirtless selfie on Instagram with Arjun’s song ‘Helpless’ playing in the background and to this Arjun had a hilarious reaction.

Arjun took to his social media to repost the reel and jokingly called out Ashish, saying,

‘Yaar Ashish bhai ne mera gaana share kar diya, I’m very happy. But why this photo? Aur mujhe tag kyun kiya? It is very weird, really weird!’. Along with the video he wrote a caption, ‘This brother thirst-trapping at my expense’

The video went viral, and fans couldn’t stop themselves from commenting. Even Ashish himself joined in and commented on the post, along with many netizens.

Ashish commented, ‘I know how you look at me in the gym when i flex my biceps :*’

Melvin Lious commented laughing emoticons to which Arjun replied, ‘@melvinlouis bro if you’re making a dance reel please don’t do this. If you’re not also, please don’t do this’.

Another user also expressed their reaction, many were seen laughing.

Arjun and Ashish share a strong bond. Recently it was seen when Ashish made his debut as a director, writer, producer, and lead actor in his supernatural web series Ekaki, which will be streamed on his YouTube channel.

Arjun supported him like a true friend.

Now, with this funny reel, it’s clear that their bromance is alive off-camera as well as on social media.

Fans are enjoying this duo’s fun banter.