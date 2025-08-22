What To Watch (Aug 22-27): From Maa, Kapil Sharma to The Summer I Turned Pretty

The tadka of entertainment is now reaching your home directly from the cinema hall. New films, series, and reality shows are released weekly on OTT platforms. This weekend, the audience has many options: thriller, horror, comedy, reality show, period drama, and everything. Let’s know in detail where and what to watch this week.

Netflix

Maareesan (August 22)

The wait for Tamil drama-thriller Maareesan is now over. Directed by Sudhish Shankar, the film stars Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. After releasing in theaters on July 25, it will be available on Netflix on August 22. Yashwant Shankar Raja’s music and thrilling story will keep the audience hooked.

Maa (August 22)

Kajol starrer Maa has already been in the news since its theatrical release. Directed by Vishal Furia, this mythological horror film features a mother saving her family from a demonic curse. Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak are its producers. The audience has been particularly impressed by Kajol’s strong performance.

The Great Indian Kapil Show (August 23)

This time, stars from the business world are coming to create a blast of laughter: Aman Gupta, Ritesh Agarwal, Ghazal Alagh, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma. This episode with Kapil Sharma and his team will stream on Netflix on August 23 at 8 p.m.

JioHotstar

Bigg Boss Season 19 (August 24)

A new season of Bigg Boss will start with Salman Khan. This time, the theme “Gharwalon Ki Sarkar” will make the game more interesting. This season will feature many new faces, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, and Nagma Mirajkar. The show will be on JioHotstar at 9 p.m. and TV at 10:30 p.m.

Thunderbolts (August 27)

Marvel Studios’ much-awaited film, Thunderbolts, is now being released on OTT. Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour, the film will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 27. This time, the dark and grey heroes of the Marvel Universe will take center stage.

King and Conqueror (August 25)

The British historical drama series King and Conqueror stars James Norton and Game of Thrones fame Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in the lead roles. The show will premiere on August 25.

SonyLIV

Ek Aur Baar Kishore Kumar (August 22)

SonyLIV is bringing a special tribute for music lovers. 13 popular artists will come together to pay musical tribute to Kishore Kumar. This musical show will stream from August 22.

Prime Video

Thalaivan Thalaivii (August 22)

This romantic-drama film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menon will be released on Prime Video this week. Directed by Pandiraj, the film presents the conflicts of relationships and love in a fun way.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Now streaming)

Pawan Kalyan’s period-drama film may not have done well in theaters, but it has started playing a second innings on digital. The film is available in multiple languages ​​on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (August 27)

The new episode of this series, based on a teenage love triangle, will air on August 27. Jenny Han’s story is very popular among youth.

Amazon MX Player

Bosch: Legacy

Bosch: Legacy is available on MX Player for free streaming. Packed with action and suspense, the series keeps the audience hooked.

Summer Wind

A music-romance drama that beautifully narrates the relationship between love and music. It can also be watched for free on Amazon MX Player.

This week, you have content from every genre, whether you like horror and thrillers or musicals and comedies. From Netflix to Prime Video, something new and fun is being released everywhere.