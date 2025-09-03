What to Watch This Week on OTT: Bigg Boss 19, Lilo & Stitch, Peacemaker, Inspector Zende and More

This week, OTT has a lot of fun and strong content for the audience. From reality shows to superhero series and big-budget films, every platform is prepared to keep its audience engaged. Let’s see what to watch on OTT this week.

JioHotstar

* Bigg Boss 19 Live—Salman Khan hosted the new season of this show, which started on August 24 and can now be watched live 24/7.

* Lilo and Stitch – Disney’s blockbuster live-action remake, which earned $ 1.025 billion globally, is now streaming on JioHotstar. You can watch it in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

* Peacemaker Season 2—This superhero show starring John Cena started in India on August 22, and new episodes are released weekly in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

Zee5

Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan – This romantic drama film starring Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey will premiere on Zee5 on September 5.

Netflix

* Inspector Zende – This Hindi comedy thriller film starring Manoj Bajpayee and Jim Sarbh will be released on Netflix on September 5. The story is based on Inspector Zende and the notorious serial killer.

* Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 – Ortega’s superhit series Wednesday will air part 2 of its second season on September 3. This time, four episodes will be released, and Lady Gaga will play the new character, Roslyn Rotwood.

Amazon MX Player

* Rise and Fall—A new reality show, hosted by Ashneer Grover, will air on MX Player on September 6. In it, 16 celebrities will be divided into two groups and compete between a life of luxury and struggle.

* The Summer I Turned Pretty (Final Episodes) – The last episodes of its season 3 will come on 3, 10, and 17 September. The finale of this romantic series will be very special for the fans.

Amazon Prime Video

Maalik – This recently released film is now available to rent on Prime Video. Viewers will have to pay ₹ 349 to watch it in UHD quality.

Apple TV+

Highest 2 Lowest – This crime thriller film, directed by Spike Lee and starring Denzel Washington, will stream on Apple TV+ from September 5. This film is a reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s classic High and Low.

Overall, this week’s OTT lineup is very strong. Bigg Boss and Rise and Fall are for reality show lovers, Inspector Zende and Peacemaker are action-thrillers, and Lilo and Stitch and Wednesday are for family entertainment.

