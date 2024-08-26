Digital | News

The recently released OTT film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba's success party was attended by Bollywood biggies. Check out the photos below.

It’s celebration time! A success bash of the recently released film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal in lead roles. After witnessing the film’s successful run on Netflix, the writer Kanika Dhillon hosted a star-studded party including Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Bhushan Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh, Rhea Chakraborty, Tahira Kashyap, and others. Let’s take a look below.

Kanika took to her Instagram handle and shared a bunch of photos showcasing glimpses of the success bash. The writer posed with everyone, including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackyy Bhagnani, Ashima Chibber, Jimmy Sheirgill, Aparshakti Khurana, Anand L Rai, Jayprad Desai, Harman H Dhillon, Bhumi Pednekar, Shaheer Sheikh, Sadia Khateeb, Ameet Dhanwani and more. Sharing the photos from the success bash, the writer captioned it, “So much to be thankful for! Heart is full for the Haseen celebration.”

Kanika wore a simple peach-pink chiffon saree featuring a beautiful lace border for the success bash. The writer teamed her look with a floral-printed square-neckline blouse. She kept her look simple with an open hairstyle, pinkish makeup, and huge oxidized dangles.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is a romantic thriller film directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. It is the sequel to Haseen Dilruba, a 2021 film featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. The film was released on Netflix on 9 August 2024.