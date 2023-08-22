Yashica Dutt Accused Of Plagiarism

Dalit writer Yashica Dutt who accused director Neeraj Ghaywan of appropriating her life and experience in a segment of Prime Video’s Made In Heaven2 is accused of a bit of the same by writer Sumit Baudh

Baudh tweeted, “YashicaDutt is making high pitched demands—from high moral grounds—for the recognition, acknowledgment, credit of her work from Neeraj and from Amazon Prime; but she’s oddly silent about her own failure to acknowledge and credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019)…. In one part, this is Yashica Dutt’s hypocrisy (toward me); and in another part, more disturbing, it’s public nuisance, harassment, and bullying (of Neeraj Ghaywan). Yashica appears to be deploying the rhetoric of caste, gender, & intersectionality to serve only herself.”

While Ms Dutt’s response to Baudh’s allegations is awaited, one hears the row regarding Made In Heaven 2 is likely to die a quiet death .