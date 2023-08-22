ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Yashica Dutt Accused Of Plagiarism

YashicaDutt is making high pitched demands—from high moral grounds—for the recognition, acknowledgment, credit of her work from Neeraj and from Amazon Prime; but she’s oddly silent about her own failure to acknowledge and credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019)….

Author: Subhash K Jha
22 Aug,2023 16:45:17
Yashica Dutt Accused Of Plagiarism 844810

Dalit writer Yashica Dutt who accused director Neeraj Ghaywan of appropriating her life and experience in a segment of Prime Video’s Made In Heaven2 is accused of a bit of the same by writer Sumit Baudh

Baudh tweeted, “YashicaDutt is making high pitched demands—from high moral grounds—for the recognition, acknowledgment, credit of her work from Neeraj and from Amazon Prime; but she’s oddly silent about her own failure to acknowledge and credit my article (of 2007) in her book (of 2019)…. In one part, this is Yashica Dutt’s hypocrisy (toward me); and in another part, more disturbing, it’s public nuisance, harassment, and bullying (of Neeraj Ghaywan). Yashica appears to be deploying the rhetoric of caste, gender, & intersectionality to serve only herself.”

While Ms Dutt’s response to Baudh’s allegations is awaited, one hears the row regarding Made In Heaven 2 is likely to die a quiet death .

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Brij Bhushan Shukla to be part of Rrahul Mevawala's series Forever 844861
Exclusive: Brij Bhushan Shukla to be part of Rrahul Mevawala’s series Forever
Erica Fernandes Relives Childhood With Brother; Plays A Unique Game In Water 844825
Erica Fernandes Relives Childhood With Brother; Plays A Unique Game In Water
1001 Nunakal,Stagey Claustrophobic & Unconventional 844816
1001 Nunakal,Stagey Claustrophobic & Unconventional
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On 'What Jhumka'; Check Here 844814
Rupali Ganguly And Pranali Rathod Dance On ‘What Jhumka’; Check Here
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship 844806
Akshay Kumar Is Now Indian,But Here’s The Reason Why He Accepted Canadian Citizenship
When Abhishek Kapoor Claimed Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost Was His! 844805
When Abhishek Kapoor Claimed Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost Was His!
Read Latest News