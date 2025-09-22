YouTube Legends Reunite: Harsh Beniwal, Ashish Chanchlani, and CarryMinati Share a Nostalgic Moment

Popular YouTubers Harsh Beniwal, Ashish Chanchlani, and CarryMinati took to Instagram to share a group picture that instantly set social media abuzz. The post celebrated camaraderie, nostalgia, and the bond between some of India’s biggest digital creators.

CarryMinati captioned the photo with a heartfelt note to fellow content creator Bhuvan Bam, writing, “Missing you”, while Harsh Beniwal added a humorous touch, stating, “Our legends are getting older”. Ashish Chanchlani and Harsh Beniwal also playfully teased Bhuvan Bam with, “Thanks for bailing on us”, hinting at the legendary status of these creators in the Indian YouTube scene.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with excitement, sharing their love for these internet sensations who have defined a generation of digital content. The picture not only captured the friendship between these creators but also reminded fans of the golden era of Indian YouTube content that they all grew up watching.

As these creators continue to push boundaries with their content, this Instagram post serves as a nostalgic nod to their journey and the enduring bond that keeps the digital community thriving.