YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Opens Up About His Toughest Days And Teases Upcoming Project

The talented content creator Ashish Chanchlani has come very far in his journey. Starting with YouTube, Ashish carved his niche in the industry with consistency, dedication, and passionate work. Ashish has 3.04 crore subscribers on YouTube. The content creator not only has an appearance on YouTube, but his Instagram presence is also on point, where he shares updates related to her work and many more. Recently, Ashish shared a glimpse of his upcoming work. Take a look below!

Ashish Chanchlani’s Instagram Post-

Taking to Instagram post, Ashish Chanchlani shared a picture series of his upcoming work. In the photo, Ashish Chanchlani looks handsome in a black round neckline and a half-sleeved waistline T-shirt and pairs it with grey cargo pants. He styles his look with a combed hairstyle, shaven, and white sneakers. In the photo, Ashish Chanchlani poses candidly while looking at nature. In the next picture, the content creator shared a glimpse of his upcoming project featuring a few crew members holding a spotlight.

It seems that Ashish Chanchlani turns into a director as he shares a picture of himself in a blue raincoat over a casual fit while holding a red and white megaphone near his mouth. In the next photo, Ashish shares a P.C.O phone booth featuring two men in it. Lastly, Ashish captures a glimpse of a crew member while setting up the set in Nashik.

By sharing the picture series, Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Easily the toughest last few days of our lives. Here is a glimpse of some of those days, Oh and did you see an easter egg.”

