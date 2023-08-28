India Web Fest S5: Diving deeper into India’s OTT landscape with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals at Prime Video, India

In an insightful fireside chat at India Web Fest Season 5, Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of IWMBuzz Media, engages in a compelling conversation with Nikhil Madhok, Head of Hindi Originals at Prime Video, India. They delve into the dynamic world of digital entertainment, highlighting the balance between data-driven decisions and creative instincts, the diversity of successful genres, and the impact of streaming on the creative economy.

Choosing Content

The conversation kicks off with Siddhartha Laik applauding Prime Video’s recent successes and probing into their content selection philosophy. Nikhil Madhok reveals that it’s a synergy of data and creative passion. Data guides them towards popular genres, but creative instinct and the creator’s passion are pivotal in the selection process. They seek stories that the creators are passionate about, underlining the significance of a long-lasting commitment to the vision.

Genre Diversity: The success of variety

When asked about the prevailing genres in the OTT industry. Nikhil highlights the remarkable diversity of successful stories. Recent offerings span crime thrillers, period pieces, family comedies, young adult musicals, and even documentaries. This range reflects the thriving appetite of Indian audiences for well-told narratives that are not only resonating domestically but also finding global appeal.

Navigating content challenges

Discussing the challenges of content creation, Siddhartha Laik probes how Prime Video handles shows that might not meet audience expectations. Nikhil explains that their pledge to innovation and risk-taking allows them to learn from both successes and failures. They back each project with their best efforts and comprehensive support, ensuring that even if a show doesn’t resonate as much, they learn valuable lessons to improve the next one.

The Data vs. Creativity conundrum

Intrigued by the balance between data and creative intuition, Siddhartha Laik digs into how Prime Video reconciles situations where data contradicts creative instincts. Nikhil clarifies that while data guides content choices, the real magic lies in identifying unique, well-thought-out ideas that align with the service’s ethos and customer preferences. They prioritize the storyteller’s passion and the story’s authenticity, ensuring a harmonious blend of data and creativity.

Competition and customer obsession

Prompting focus on competition in the OTT landscape, Nikhil emphasizes Amazon’s customer-centric philosophy. He explains that customer satisfaction remains their paramount goal, driving them to differentiate themselves while offering a comprehensive entertainment hub. Beyond SVOD, Prime Video provides Prime Video Channels as add-on subscriptions and movie rentals, enhancing the customer experience.

Choosing the right partners and nurturing talent

Nikhil delves into the importance of selecting partners who share the same creative vision. Prime Video began supporting its collaborators right from its launch in India by introducing innovative concepts, like writers’ rooms, to enhance content creation. Moreover, their and the wider industry’s investment in content creation reinforces the broader creative economy. Nikhil also underscores the OTT industry’s contribution to the growth of films, particularly through digital rights, while mentioning Prime Video’s initiatives in cultivating creative talent across India.

Streaming’s impact on the creative economy

In a concluding note, Nikhil emphasizes that streaming has democratized opportunities for creators and viewers alike, contributing significantly to the creative economy. Besides employing numerous professionals, streaming platforms have become a crucial source of revenue for the film industry. Nikhil also sheds light on Prime Video’s collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, illustrating their adherence to fostering the next generation of creative talent. Through the letter of engagement signed between Amazon and MIB, Prime Video aims to provide training, internships, and opportunities to budding creative minds, firming their commitment to nurturing the future of storytelling.

Prime Video’s approach blends data-driven insights with a passionate commitment to storytelling, fostering a diverse range of content that resonates with audiences both in India and around the world. Their initiatives extend beyond content creation, contributing to the growth of the broader creative ecosystem.