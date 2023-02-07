Mangal Lodha, the Maharashtra Minister of Tourism, presented Rajeev Kumar with the “Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023” on January 29

On January 29, MahaSeWA–the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association–hosted the “Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023,” and Red Ant, as media and PR partners, live-streamed the event for the audience. The purpose of this massive celebration was to honor the achievements of businesses and their owners who had carved out successful careers for themselves through hard work, skills, and intelligence.

The award recipients who were honored during this ceremony will also be listed in the Maharashtra Book of Records in 2023. Further, they deserve this praise and recognition for their conceptualized efforts and perseverance in achieving this huge progress because they are the inspiration and catalyst for the growth of brands and business in Maharashtra.

Rajeev Kumar, the symbol of expertise and success in VFX, was also invited to this grand event and awarded the title of “Maharashtra Ratna Puruskar 2023” by Mangal Lodha, the Maharashtra Minister of Tourism, in recognition of the extraordinary VFX he has presented in the film industry. He felt like he was on the seventh cloud, and not just because it was the latest in a long line of awards but also for his years of experience and imagination in producing top-notch visuals for a wide range of business. He started his career in post-production, and today he leads the VFX department at Excel Entertainment Private Limited, one of the leading production houses in the industry.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narvekar, and Ramdas Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment; Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the Minister of Skill and Entrepreneurship for the state of Maharashtra; the Maharashtra Minister of Tourism, Mangal Lodha; Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Gopal Shetty; Pravin Darekar, a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were invited as the chief guests and presented the awards to the awardees.

Rajeev Kumar is a creative individual with a vast capacity for thought and imagination to produce spectacular visual effects, which enabled him to emerge as the epitome of a successful businessman in VFX. He has earned the highest praise, admiration, and accolades for his remarkable achievements in the VFX field, and his career in particular has flourished since he started creating unexpected and eye-catchy visuals for the film industry.