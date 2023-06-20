In Pics: Big Winners of IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5

It was truly, like its tagline, India’s Biggest Web Entertainment Awards at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket, Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar, In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweister Beats, Carrera saw some of the best performers in the internet content space take home the coveted golden cheetah signifying excellence and passion at work. All these superstars work really hard all through the year and digital awards is all about saluting their best work.

IWMBuzz Digital Awards, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards, has been a pioneer in honouring excellence in digital entertainment space. The ceremony saw participation from all leading OTT platforms, creators, Bollywood stars, and notable leaders from prominent media companies. The IWMBuzz Digital Awards is synonymous with glitz, glamour, and fun. Season 5 surpassed all expectations, showcasing a dazzling array of performances, awe-inspiring moments, and thrilling surprises.

Arjun Kapoor, Raashii Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli, Kartik Aaryan, Vaani Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Aparshakit Khurana, Huma Qureshi, Raashi Khanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aahana Kumra, Aparna Purohit, Bhuvan Bam, RJ Karishma, Jameel Khan, Amruta Subhash, Rajshri Deshpande, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Shaheer Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Viraj Gehlani, Rupali Ganguly, Aishwarya Sushmita, Ridhi Dogra, Regina Cassandra, Shirley Sethia, RJ Malishka, Dia Mirza, Shayan Roy, Tillotama Shome, Urvashi Rautela, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Neel Salekar and others attended the award function.