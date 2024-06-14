Luv Ki Arrange Marriage: Avneet Kaur Looks Striking In Strapless Gown

Avneet Kaur is still enjoying the success of her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She’s been sharing new photos from the French Riviera even after the event. In her latest Cannes look, the Tiku Weds Sheru actress looks stunning in a strapless gown, radiating charm in a stylish ensemble. Check out her latest photos below!

Avneet Kaur’s Strapless Gown Appearance-

Avneet Kaur made a stunning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in a beautiful strapless gown, as seen on her Instagram. The gown featured a sweetheart, strapless neckline for added elegance, and a high neck element that exuded a chic vibe. The fitted bodice and long flared bottom enhanced her overall look. The gown’s blue and black shaded design and the duo-shaded bottom gave her a royal and stylish appearance.

Avneet Kaur’s Hair And Makeup-

Avneet continues to look stunning while she leaves her hair side-parted low ponytail hairstyle to highlight her grandeur. Meanwhile, fluttery lashes, pink blushy cheeks, and creamy lips completed her look to perfection. Avneet accessorised her look with a bracelet, earrings, sunglasses, a black handbag, and heeled shoes. The actress’s strong facial expressions and natural grace in carrying the outfit left us in awe of her appearance.

About Luv Ki Arrange Marriage Movie-

Love Ki Arrange Marriage is an Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film directed by Ishrat R. Khan. It stars Sunny Singh and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, alongside Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film will premiere on June 14, 2024, on ZEE5.

