All About the 12 aspiring Home cooks who made it to the MasterChef India Kitchen

Get ready to embark on a delectable journey, because the culinary extravaganza that stole the hearts of food lovers across the country is back! After the resounding success of its debut season on Sony LIV, MasterChef India returned on the occasion of World Food Day, October 16, 2023. With the tagline – “Har Plate Ek Kahani Hain”, MasterChef India brings back the illustrious duo of Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar, alongside Pooja Dhingra, to mentor and mold raw talent into culinary geniuses.

With its rigorous selection process, 12 passionate home cooks have secured a coveted spot in the MasterChef India 2 kitchen.

Here’s taking a look at the 12 Home cooks who’ll battle it out on MasterChef India:

1.​Subhojit Sen, Engineer

Meet Subhojit, a 29-year-old from Kolkata, whose passion for cooking began at the sight of street vendors tossing noodles during his school days. Despite holding a PG in Thermal Engineering, he pursued his love for food and transformed it into a successful venture with The Harmony Pot. Although he narrowly missed out on MasterChef India’s last season, Subhojit is back, eager to prove that he’s much more than just a home chef.

2.​Harish Closepet, Entrepreneur

This 58-year-old entrepreneur from Bangalore is a seasoned cook with a penchant for flavours that tell stories. Formerly a civil engineer, Harish’s culinary journey began in Singapore, where he honed his skills by experimenting with Indian cuisine to keep homesickness at bay. With a deep love for experimenting in the kitchen and cooking for his daughters, he not only crafts unique recipes but also shares them on Instagram. If he wins… Harish dreams of empowering farmers and promoting local produce across the country.

3.​Nambie Jessica S. Marak, Principal & School Owner

This dynamic 30-year-old from Upper Rangsa, Meghalaya, is primarily the principal and owner of Sunbeam Foundation School, but she dons multiple hats effortlessly. Passionate about cooking since childhood, she finds joy in trying her hand at new recipes, with her husband being her taste-tester. A MasterChef India enthusiast, with Ranveer Brar as her favourite chef, Nambie aims to take Northeastern cuisine to a global level.

4.​Dr. Rukhsaar Sayeed, Entrepreneur

This 33-year-old powerhouse from Srinagar holds a Ph.D. in Food Technology. With a knack for innovative cooking, she creates unadulterated snacks for kids through her endeavour, Khalis Foods. A mom of two, Dr. Rukhsaar hopes to combine her expertise in food technology and her passion for cooking to venture into a food business. With her family’s support, she’s set to take on MasterChef India to make her delicious dreams come true. If she wins… Ruksaar dreams of founding a culinary school to support underprivileged girls.

5.​Kenneth G, Law Student

The youngest contestant on MasterChef India, Kenneth is an 18-year-old budding chef from Bangalore. Despite studying law at his parents’ behest, his heart belongs in the kitchen. From mastering roti and puri at the tender age of 6 to winning school cooking competitions, he wishes to turn cooking into a serious career. Through MasterChef India, Kenneth aims to prove his culinary mettle and pursue his goal of opening a restaurant or café.

6.​Suraj Thapa, Home baker

Suraj Thapa is a 28-year-old BSc graduate and home baker from Kolkata, whose passion for cooking blossomed in a small room in Siliguri. Hailing from a humble background, he found solace in the kitchen during the lockdown. Guided by his mother and YouTube, he learned to create intricate dishes, inspired by Chef Ranveer Brar. His journey to MasterChef India is fuelled by a desire to make his father proud and prove that a village boy can make a difference. If he wins… Suraj hopes to build his own house as well as a restaurant that serves exclusive fusion dishes.

7.​Kaushalya Choudhary, Entrepreneur & YouTuber

Kaushalya Choudhary, 29, is a mompreneur from Kudi, near Jodhpur. Despite marrying young, her love for cooking led to the creation of her popular YouTube channel, Sidhi Marwadi, with 1.3 million subscribers. Beyond the kitchen, Kaushalya, the entrepreneur, is soon launching her spice brand under Sidhi Marwadi. With her journey on MasterChef India, she aspires to inspire women, proving that any dream can be achieved with determination.

8.​Prachi Agarkar, Professor & Content Creator

This 28-year-old is a Mumbai-based professor and content creator. Despite her academic achievements in the field of business management and HR, Prachi found true satisfaction in cooking. Her culinary journey began in childhood, experimenting with recipes from cookbooks and cooking shows. Self-taught and passionate, Prachi ventured into content creation, finding joy in sharing her culinary creations on social media.

9.​Kriti Dhiman, Home Baker

Kriti, a 23-year-old home baker from Gobindgarh, discovered her love for cooking in the 5th grade, inspired by her father’s Sunday cooking sessions. Her passion for experimenting in the kitchen grew during the lockdown, leading to friendly family cooking competitions. But, for Kriti, cooking isn’t just a pastime – it’s a path to inspire many others like her. She dreams of following in the footsteps of chefs like Ranveer Brar, aiming to gain recognition and build trust through her expertise.

10.​Mohammed Aashiq, Juice Stall Owner

This 24-year-old from Mangalore has been a culinary enthusiast since his school days. Despite financial hurdles, he started his journey by opening a juice stall, showcasing his talent for both business and cooking. A former winner of a cooking contest on television, Aashiq considers MasterChef India as a transformative opportunity to share his talent with the world. If he wins… Aashiq wishes to take his inventive dishes and refreshing drinks to a wider audience through a restaurant and YouTube channel. He also plans to develop his own cooking show.

11.​Sima Ahmed, Pop-Up Chef

Participating in MasterChef India has been a lifelong dream for this 57-year-old pop-up chef from Kolkata. Despite starting off as a reluctant cook, Sima fell in love with the art after marriage. After her mouthwatering dishes became a hit among her son’s friends, she embraced the world of pop-up dining with her venture, Shamawath. Drawing inspiration from legendary chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor and Nita Mehta, Sima wants to prove her mark in the culinary landscape through MasterChef India.

12.​Nidhi Sharma, Banker

This 35-year-old from Solan, Himachal Pradesh, shines as a food content creator on Instagram while balancing a long-standing career at UCO Bank and raising a toddler. A BBA graduate with an MBA in HR and marketing, Nidhi’s passion for cooking bloomed during her college days, thriving further after marriage. Trained in Pahadi cuisine by her mother-in-law and local experts, she considers MasterChef India as her gateway to showcasing her talent and realizing her dreams.

Is she wins… Nidhi aspires to open cafes in Shimla and Solan, taking her community’s palate forward.

