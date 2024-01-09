Amazon miniTV gears up to launch the second season of its coming-of-age drama series Dehati Ladke

Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service is all set to bring the second season of its much-adored coming-of-age web-series, Dehati Ladke. Captivating the audience with a blend of heartwarming nostalgic moments, romance, drama, and entertainment, the first season was widely applauded by the viewers. Following the journey from season 1, the second edition will further explore the life of Rajat as his character dwells in city life through different stages of friendship, love, and pursuing his dreams. Starring Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma, Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, Aasif Khan, and Kusha Kapila in pivotal roles, the second season of Dehati Ladke will stream exclusively from 12 January on Amazon miniTV for free.

The engaging trailer gives a sneak peek into the intense roller-coaster ride filled with love, jealousy, aspirations, and rage. While season 1 portrays a strong bond between Rajat, his friends and his love Prerna, Season 2 will test his true self as he loses everyone he ever loved, including his parents and his mentors Prashant and Chaya. This rollercoaster of a journey will witness how Rajat deals with his emotional turmoil and leaves the audience wondering if there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Talking about the new season, Kusha Kapila shared, “Dehati Ladke has been a wonderful journey with a wholesome blend of emotions and to be back with its second season, is an ecstatic feeling. The new season is much more fun and drama-filled with new learnings and heart-touching moments. I feel delighted to be part of such an impactful project, which teaches us, entertains us, and leaves us with a content heart through the lens of Rajat. The viewers will see more of an intriguing side of Chhaya in this season.”

Sharing his excitement about the new season of Dehati Ladke, Shine Pandey said, “Nothing can beat the happiness of bringing back the new edition of the project which is so close to your heart. It is a delight to come back as Rajat unveiling different layers of his character, with new dynamics in his relationships. It will be interesting to witness how he tackles new arousing emotions, and differences in friendship and love while staying focused to pursue his dream. I can’t wait for viewers to unfold his journey and shower their love as they did for season 1.”

Dehati Ladke S2 will be available for streaming exclusively for free on Amazon miniTV from January 12. You can watch it on the Amazon shopping app, Fire TV, or download the Amazon miniTV app on Playstore.

Trailer Link: